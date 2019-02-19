About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Curfew continues for 5th consecutive day in Jammu

Published at February 19, 2019 09:29 AM 0Comment(s)945views


Curfew continues for 5th consecutive day in Jammu

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu

Curfew continues to remain enforce in Jammu city for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.

The decision to relaxation curfew will be taken later in the day, an official said.

Curfew was imposed in the city on last Friday after vehicles of Kashmiris were torched and damaged by mobs following Fidayeen attack on CRPF bus at Lethpora, Pulwama in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

On Monday authorities provided curfew relaxation from 2 pm to 5 pm in the city. Officials claimed the situation was improving in the city.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top