Curfew continues for 5th consecutive day in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu
Curfew continues to remain enforce in Jammu city for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.
The decision to relaxation curfew will be taken later in the day, an official said.
Curfew was imposed in the city on last Friday after vehicles of Kashmiris were torched and damaged by mobs following Fidayeen attack on CRPF bus at Lethpora, Pulwama in which 40 CRPF men were killed.
On Monday authorities provided curfew relaxation from 2 pm to 5 pm in the city. Officials claimed the situation was improving in the city.