Curfew continues for 4th consecutive day in Kishtwar

Imran ShahKishtwar
Curfew continues to remain imposed in Kishtwar town for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.
Reports said contingents of police and paramilitary forces deployed in strength in the town to maintain law and order.
Police made fresh announcements on loudspeakers that curfew will continue in the town, reports said.
In Bhaderwah curfew continues to remain imposed for third consecutive day. While as in Doda town curfew was lifted by authorities. However, restrictions under section 144 were in place as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the town.
On Saturday authorities had relaxed curfew Kishtwar and Bhaderwah following improvement in the situation.
The curfew was imposed in Kishtwar and Bhaderwah after killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar by unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening.
(Representational picture)