Curfew continues for 3rd day in Kishtwar

Curfew continues for the consecutive third day in Kishtwar district on Saturday which after the killing of senior BJP leader and his brother on Thursday night.
Reports said Army carried out a flag march in the curfew bound areas of Kishtwar while contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men were deployed in Bhaderwah and parts of Doda districts.
Anil Parihar, State secretary, and his brother Ajit Parihar were shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Tappal Gali area of Kishtwar town when they were returning home on Thursday evening.
Police is investigation the case and earlier two SPOs were detained for questioning.
As a precautionary measure to authorities have also suspended mobile Internet services in Kishtwar and other sensitive areas of the Chenab Valley.
