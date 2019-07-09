Curbs, shutdown hits normal life on Burhan’s death anniversary

July 09, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Normal life was disrupted in Kashmir on Monday as people observed a complete shutdown to mark the third death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Burhan Wani.

Authorities imposed restrictions in downtown area of Srinagar and Wani’s home town in Tral, Pulwama, and prevented people from visiting his house and graveyard.

A heavy contingent of forces was deployed in the old city to prevent people from taking out any protest rally while barricades and concertina wires were erected at various places to stop public movement. Reports said Wani’s home town Tral was also clamped with restrictions and people were not allowed to move towards his native area.

The contingents of forces were deployed at all the entry points of Tral and frisking had stated only on Sunday.

An official said that restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in these areas.

“However, the day passed off peacefully,” he said.

A complete shutdown was observed in Kashmir Valley and Banihal town of Ramban to mark Wani’s 3rd death anniversary.

Shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed in Srinagar, other districts headquarters of Valley and Banihal town while public transport was off the roads. However light movement of private vehicles was seen on roads.

Authorities also suspended train service for security reasons following an advisory from police in view of shutdown call from separatists.

A railway official said that train service was halted on Budgam-Srinagar-Qazigund stretch. Similarly, no train plied on Srinagar-Budgam and Baramulla tracks, an official said.

Authorities also suspended Amarnath yatra convoy from Jammu on Monday and it will resume on Tuesday.

An official said that the yatra convoy was not allowed from Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Amarnath cave in Pahalgam in south Kashmir to avoid any untoward incident in view of shutdown.

The call for shutdown was issued by Joint Resistance Leadership, an amalgam of separatist leaders, to commemorate the death of Burhan Wani.

Wani was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on 8 July 2016. His killing had triggered a six-month long unrest in Kashmir during which over hundred civilians were killed in clashes with forces.

On Sunday, authorities suspended the mobile internet service in south Kashmir districts while speed was reduced in other parts of the valley today to prevent circulation of any content on social media which would have had potential to disturb law and order.