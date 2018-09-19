Curbs likely in Srinagar to foil Muharram procession today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 18:
Authorities are likely to impose restrictions in civil lines areas of Srinagar on Wednesday to prevent Shia mourners from taking out traditional 8th Muharram procession.
Sources said the district administration had decided to impose restrictions under Sec 144 Cr P C on September 19 (Wednesday) in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Police Stations Shaheed Gunj, Batmaloo, Sher Gadhi, Karan Nagar, Kothibagh, Maisuma, Kral Khud, R M Bagh and Nehru Park Police Post of Srinagar, to prevent the 8th Muharram procession.
They said the restrictions would be imposed as a preventive measure in view of the eighth day of Muharram to maintain law and order in the city.
The traffic diversions at Radio Kashmir Crossing, Dalgate, Regal Chowk, Fire Service Crossing would also be placed.
The traditional 8th Muharram procession used to begin from Habbakadal area of Srinagar and end at Dalgate area before 1990s. However, after the onset of militancy in 1989, the Muharram processions were banned by the authorities.