Curbs in Srinagar to prevent 10th Muharram procession

Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in areas of Srinagar to prevent 10th Muharram processions.
District administration has imposed restrictions under Section 144 Cr P C in the areas falling under jurisdiction of Police Stations Shaheed Gunj, Shergeri, Karan Nagar, Kothibagh, Maisuma, Kral Khud, and Nehru Park Police Post of Srinagar.
Authorities said the restrictions are preventive in nature and have been imposed to maintain law and order in the city.
