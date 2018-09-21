About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Curbs in Srinagar to prevent 10th Muharram procession

Published at September 21, 2018 10:03 AM 0Comment(s)1110views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in areas of Srinagar to prevent 10th Muharram processions.

District administration has imposed restrictions under Section 144 Cr P C in the areas falling under jurisdiction of Police Stations Shaheed Gunj, Shergeri, Karan Nagar, Kothibagh, Maisuma, Kral Khud, and Nehru Park Police Post of Srinagar.

Authorities said the restrictions are preventive in nature and have been imposed to maintain law and order in the city.

 

Picture used in the story is representational 

