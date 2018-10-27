Curbs in parts of Srinagar

Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia for 3rd week
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 26:
The administration on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to thwart any possible protests called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the recent killings in Kashmir.
Restrictions were imposed in Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Khanyar and adjoining areas.
Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in large numbers in the areas to enforce restrictions and prevent people from taking to roads and staging demonstrations.
The cops had placed barricades and concertina wires on the roads to restrict movement of people.
The cops had also sealed all the roads leading to historic Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta in downtown Srinagar.
All the four gates of Jamia Masjid were closed by the cops.
People were not allowed to move towards Jamia Masjid to offer Friday prayers.
“I tried to move towards Jamia but cops told me to offer Friday prayers at a local mosque,” a resident of Nowhatta Zahoor Ahmad said on phone.
It was for the third consecutive week that Friday prayers were disallowed at Jamia.
It was also 16th week this year that Friday prayers were disallowed at Jamia Majid by authorities.
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani and Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continued to remain under house detention.
Both the separatist leaders were barred from offering Friday prayers.
Meanwhile, on the call of JRL, protest rallies were taken out at scores of places including Sarai Bala, Wanganpora, Eidgah and adjoining areas.