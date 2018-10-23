Curbs in LalChowk likely today

Edu institutions to remain closed
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 22:
In view of protest march called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), authorities are likely to impose restrictions in city centre on Tuesday to foil protests against killing of seven civilians in Kulgam.
Police announced that traffic would not be allowed between Regal Chowk and AmiraKadal on the Residency road, Srinagar tomorrow in view of protest march called by separatists.
“In view of security restrictions in Srinagar on Tuesday, traffic will not be allowed to ply on Regal Chowk-AmiraKadal road stretch,” said SSP Traffic city TahirGilani.
He asked the commuters to use the alternate routes to reach their destinations.
“Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted,” he said.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has called for “LalChowkmarch” tomorrow to protest against the killing of seven civilians in a blast after gunfight at Laroovillage in Kulgam district on Sunday.
Meanwhile, a government official said all schools and colleges in Srinagar would remain closed tomorrow.