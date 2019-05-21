About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 21, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Curbs in downtown today

The authorities are going to impose restrictions in downtown areas of Srinagar on Tuesday in view of shutdown called by Awami Action Committee (AAC) to pay tributes to the victims of Hawal massacre and Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Farooq and Peoples Conference founder and Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Lone on their death anniversaries.
An official said although the administration has taken no prior-decision, however the restrictions will be imposed for “public safety” if need arises at a particular place depending on the situation.
He said the forces would be deployed in the down town areas as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.
“As per need, the security arrangements will remain in place for the day,” the official said adding the measures were being taken in routine whenever there is a strike call in the Valley.
AAC, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has called for a complete shutdown in Kashmir to mark death anniversaries of Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, Abdul Gani Gani and Hawal martyrs.
“After the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers, a congregational Fateh Khawani will be held at martyr’s graveyard Eidgah, where Hurriyat leaders will address the people and take a pledge to carry on the peaceful struggle for the right of self-determination,” AAC had said in a statement.
Mirwaiz Farooq, father of Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was killed by unidentified gunmen on May 21, 1990.
The day also witnessed a massacre of around 60 unarmed civilians and injuries to scores when CRPF men at Hawal locality of old city fired on a huge procession carrying body of deceased Mirwaiz Farooq to Mirwaiz Manzil, Rajouri Kadal.
On May 21, 2002, Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Lone along with his guard was killed by gunmen during a rally on 12th death anniversary of Mirwaiz Farooq at Eidgah, here.

 

