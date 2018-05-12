Curbs in downtown, Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 11:
Authorities on Friday imposed curbs in parts of downtown to foil protests and disallowed the Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid.
The restrictions were imposed in areas falling under the jurisdiction of police stations Khanyar, Nowhatta, MR Gung, SafaKadal and Rainwari.
The police and CRPF men were deployed in strength in these areas and they had placed barricades and concertina wires on the roads to restrict movement of people and foil anti-India protests.
An official said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure in view of the protests called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)
The security personnel did not allow people to offer Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area.
“I tried to move towards the Jamia. However, I was disallowed by the cops and told to offer Friday prayers in a local mosque,” said a resident of Nowhatta, Jan Mohammad.
The cops had sealed all the roads leading to Jamia Masjid.
Meanwhile, people in mosques across the Valley offered prayers in absentia for deceased militants and civilians.
The strike continued in Pulwama and Shopian districts and business establishments and shops remained closed in both the districts.
The educational institutions in downtown Srinagar and some parts of south Kashmir remained closed.
Meanwhile, reports of minor clashes were received from Trehgam,Kupwara and Foot Bridge Parimpora.