Curbs continue in parts of Srinagar

Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia for 2nd week
Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia for 2nd week
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 19:
The administration on Friday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar for second consecutive day to thwart protests called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).
The restrictions were imposed in areas falling under five police stations of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M R Gunj and Safa Kadal while partial restrictions were imposed on other areas falling under the jurisdiction of police stations including Maisuma and Kral Khud.
The police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in restrictions bound areas in wee hours today.
A police official said restrictions were imposed to thwart any protests post-Friday prayers.
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called for post-Friday prayer protests.
Meanwhile, class work at all the higher secondary schools and colleges were suspended as ‘a precautionary measure’.
The district administration Srinagar on Thursday evening had ordered closure of schools today.
The authorities had sealed all the roads leading to Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area and disallowed people from offering Friday prayers there.
It was for the second consecutive week that Friday prayers were disallowed at Jamia.
All the four gates of the historic Masjid were closed.
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman and Jamia Masjid’s head cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also remained under house arrest at his Nageen residence.
He was not allowed to address the Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid.
Mirwaiz in a tweet said that the people here were made hostages in their homes by imposing curfew.
He said that there was no law in the land except the law of state might.
Meanwhile, JRL leaders and activists staged a protest demonstration in Maisuma area against the killings.
Scores of JRL activists and leaders holding placards assembled at Maisuma after the Friday congregational prayers ended in the nearby Masjid.
The protesting leaders and activists chanted slogans against the civilian killings and ‘growing repression’ in Kashmir.
A top police officer said the situation remained peaceful and under control throughout the day.