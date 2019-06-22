Curbing ‘Sticky Mind’ with yoga and meditation

June 22, 2019 | Dr. Tanveer Ahmad

A number of natural ways have been found to overcome the stickiness of mind. Most of these treatments are based on brain training exercises

The most gruesome affair of the mind is when it is ‘lost' or when the mind forgets the sense of being; when the consciousness is forgotten in the imprudent and repetitive thinking of one’s experiences; when the physical entity is minus the brain, and when the mental representations are laid on the waste-land of imagination. This is very much happening to a ‘sticky mind’. Anxious thoughts can become repetitive and unrelenting obsessions can take over the reality.

The stickiness of a mind is a biological trait which runs in the families and is passed on to generations. Though not a mental condition and highly treatable, the challenge is to identify the “sticky mind” or “sticky thoughts” (often referred to as “earworms”). Once identified, there are effective ways to eliminate the stickiness of mind. So, what is the sticky mind? It is a state of mind which is often lost in thoughts, and dwelled in futile imaginative and unrealistic outcomes of a problem. In simple terms, a thought that keeps on coming again and again and over and over, and detaches the consciousness from reality during that process. Furthermore, repetitively thinking about – I could not get a good grade; I am not feeling well; I am not getting a job; I am not having the money; I am not good enough etc. These thoughts can stick and create discomfort and distress.

Most of these thoughts are egocentric and imperilled by the sense of insecurity. Normally, these thoughts are not entertained and many of us let them go; we prepare our mind to refuse the space for these them. However, a sticky mind, rather than finding a way to suppress these thoughts, indulges in thinking negative about them. This negative response, in turn, creates more negativity, because a sticky mind starts thinking about the negative circumstances that have created these stressful experience/feelings. Thinking negative about negative creates more negativity which becomes a pattern, and goes on-and-on in a vicious cycle. The one single experience has now created a blubbing network of intertwined negative experiences associated with emotional thought patterns. Thoughts which would have been easily forgotten in the first place get sticked and resulted in long-term emotional memory engrams. These sticky thoughts thus become vulnerable for the well-being of a person. They limit productivity, decrease efficiency, create stress, and increase susceptibility to mental conditions like Anxiety, Depression, Addiction, Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

How to know the stickiness of a mind?

Some of the symptoms which are associated with sticky mind are:

Some thoughts, experiences, feelings, memories, events, people, images, voices, and places, get stuck in your mind and you keep on playing them again and again over the time and sometimes indefinitely.

A sticky mind creates an “n” number of futuristic negative outcomes of a stressful experience, which are but all are hypothetical and gloomy imaginations.

Sticky mind cannot cope up with distressful experiences/feelings and is overly anxious and worried. The mind will have less control over the thinking pattern, decision making, and often lost-in-thought.

Sleep is a remedy to overcome stress, but a sticky mind will not get a respite of sticky thoughts even after sleep. The thought will replay even when you wake up, and the stress will not leave the mind.

Over the years, a number of natural ways have been found to overcome the stickiness of mind. Most of these treatments are based on brain training exercises. These exercises help one to control the sticky thoughts and strengthen neural connections associated with mind-wandering and emotions. One of the highly effective and scientifically proven therapies is mindfulness meditation. This can be practised individually or in groups, with or without a trainer. In this practice, the objectives are to achieve: attention regulation, self-awareness; mind and body control. This is practised by simply paying attention to one's breathing pattern, which is mostly deep and abdominal. The practice sessions are usually between 5-30 minutes every day. Research-based evidence has shown that mindfulness meditation for a period of over 2 months helps people to control the stickiness of the mind. This practice is also very useful to treat mental conditions like depression, anxiety, addiction, and stress. This exercise can be easily practised by following the online videos and protocols described in the books on this subject.

Yoga is another effective practice to overcome the stickiness of the mind. Like mindfulness meditation, yoga helps to regulate attention, develop concentration, increases awareness and helps to relax the mind and body. Yoga is also helpful for body awareness, muscle relaxation and inflammation reduction. Scientific evidence suggests that yoga practitioners are more focused, can better deal with negative emotions, and have fewer sticky thoughts. Research has proven enormous other mental health benefits in yoga practitioners. This practice is associated with reduction in stress, anxiety, depression, and wandering mind. The practice can be easily learned from the Youtube lectures, from experienced yoga trainers and practitioners, or books if training centres are not available. Considering these ever-increasing health benefits of this scientifically validated practice, June 21stis celebrated as the International Yoga Day.

I must emphasize again that, as of now, the sticky mind is not considered as a mental condition and therefore there are no medications to overcome sticky thoughts. As mentioned above, Yoga and Meditation are highly-beneficial to control sticky thoughts and if performed together these practices can do wonders.

(Author is Assistant Professor, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi)