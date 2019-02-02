Cultural show on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao held at GGHSS, Kothibagh

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 31:
Cultural wing of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) organised a scintillating cultural cum literary program in collaboration with Al Ateeq Welfare Society at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh here today.
The function was presided over by noted humorist, scholar and poet, Zareef A Zareef and Cultural Officer Srinagar, Reyaz Fazili was Guest of Honour on the occasion.
Addressing the function, the chief guest threw light on the role of women in the society and said that women are important component of society who deserves respect, honour, dignity, love and affection at all levels.
He stressed upon one and all to join hands to uplift the status of women and do everything for her empowerment.
At the outset, G M Mir, former officer of DIPR and a social activist highlighted the steps needed to be taken for ensuring secure future of daughter and providing academic, religious, political and socio-economic education to girls so that they can manage their affairs efficiently.
Calling daughters ‘Rehmat’ and sons as ‘Neemat’, Mir said that Almighty Allah has bestowed upon daughters to make feel parents proud and comfortable and later after getting married, daughters show courage and capability to deal with new people, environment and above all shoulder responsibilities of a family.
Syed Shakeel Shan, Assistant Exhibition cum Cultural Officer who anchored the proceedings of the programme also laid stress on efficient upbringing of daughters and also care and security for their well-being.
Presenting poetry on the subject, Shan bagged applause from the audience. He urged for giving equal care to boy and girl during their childhood and adolescence so that grooming will have healthy impact on both the genders. This will ensure building a strong society, he added.
Well known musician and singer, Mir Munir Ahmad, Prof Muzaffar and Balbir Singh Sodhi also participated in the function.