Cultural prog held at Samba

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Information and Public Relations Samba on Monday organised a awareness programme in border village Nanga, of Tehsil Ramgarh District Samba in collaboration with Border Security Force.

As per an official, Assistant Commandant BSF ramgarh Post, Manu Magotra was Chief Guest on the occasion. Under Border-village interaction programme a Cultural cum Awarness programme was organised by Information department of Samba in which local dwellers were made aware of the basic rights including voting rights, gender rights, child rights.

During the programme, cultural team of New Sadhan Social & Cultural Club made border people aware regarding voting rights and also educated the young voters for casting their valuable votes through nukkad nataks which was witnessed by a large population, the official added.