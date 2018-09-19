Cultural belief in times of globalization

Mohammad Imran
Culture portrays our belief, values and principles. It is not static but dynamic and can be passed from one generation to another through teaching and learning. Culture in simple terms is a way of life through which people humanize and socialize nature.
It gives a sense of identity, security, dignity and also binds community together. Each and every state, nation, ethnic group or society has its traditional way of life with values and beliefs playing a significant role in promoting identify of such nation or individual.
The rise of globalization sine 1980s has introduced a society with multi-cultures and has given rise to global culture.
There are no more restrictions in relation to the transference of political, economic and cultural activities, territorial boundaries have become meaningless and has made it possible for the whole world to be mixed and plugged into T.V programmes, movies, life style, and music of advance countries.
Satellites, cables, television as well as wonders of entertainment of technology are creating the mass marketing culture. Local and regional cultural traits are fading away now corporate culture is said to rule the nation.
The process of producing a global culture is difficult and affects the survival of regional cultures and industries in smaller weaker countries with those are distributed by international media conglomerates and affects the role that traditional culture plays in the lives of its own community.
Transnational corporate can eliminate the opportunity for the expression of indigenous cultures by substituting western media which positively brainwashed audience to talk, act think and live as per the interests of advanced countries and capitalists.
What in the west operates as culture of narcissism finds embodiment in India particularly in Kashmir as hero-worship
In Kashmir, through globalization we have been able to access information the internet and other means of communication. We can observe more and more people watching T.V using internet and social media.
This information has been instrumental in shaping the lifestyles of the people based on modes of dressing, food entertainment, language and attitudes about their social life. However, many people today no longer conform to those modes of traditional way of living.
In process of globalization unconsciously we have losing our culture, most of us have forgotten Kashmiri language(cultural manifestation) our school grown kinds hardly speak Kashmiri it has now become the language of aliens for new generation we hardly use the words like mouj, moul, ma’m, yad’ul, ch’at haal.
What we speak now is English.Globalization has made English a predator language and has run rampant all over Kashmir. Ironically, we want to speak English not with a view to communicate but is the language of advertising, blockbuster, movies and pop music as well as vital tool of success.
There is tradition in our Kashmir during the winters to wear Pheran and under the pheran held warm pot called Kangri now with the advent of globalization accelerated the process of technology this tradition too is now fading away.
Kangri has been replaced by new modern heating devices and Pheran replaced by foreign brand jackets. Foreign codes of dressing prevailing in our society.
Globalization also make possible to facilitate and displace the communities, now everyone among us trying to migrate outside and show assimilation response towards the land of orientation.
With the increasing influence of globalization enrich the process modernization more than 75% of population in Kashmir have access to daily T.V reception most of the T.V screen are dominated by western style of life.
Children no longer sit in the evening for tales under moonlight narrated by their grandparents that promote the values of respect, integrity peace, love and unity.
The struggle now is for survival how to compete with MNC, and how to get a bond of meal to feed the family. Children now involve themselves in violence.
As Shah-e-Hamadan himself started many handicrafts in Kashmir but with the increasing impact of globalization; Cashmere, pashmina shawals, pottery and other small industries in Kashmir are fading away now weavers craft risks dying out in the face of cheap foreign imports.
Same is the case with our traditional form of folk music, singing and instruments such as Kashmiri Rouf, Vanwun, Tabla, Rabab, Hafiz Nagma and Sofiyiana kalam too is under threat either is fading away or being creolized with modern instruments or with pop music.
Singers like Yawar Abdal, Ali Saifudin, Abha Hanjura give the rise and development of hybridization of culture, in which globally disseminated product (Violin, hapi Drum) is altered in order to fit the cultural outlook or tastes of people in Kashmir.
In both the process of cultural dominance and in cultural hybridization (consequence of globalization) loss of uniqueness of our culture can be full and partial.
People seem to be undermining the issues of uniqueness of individuals which have an impact of self-concept/ identity crisis and tend to forget that the way people see them is shaped by a web of social and other relationships that distinguish them from other people.
In order to overcome from this identity crisis U.G Krishnamurti rightly remarked society or culture or whatever you might want to call it, has created us all solely and wholly for the purpose of maintain its continuity and status quo.