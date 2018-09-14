Cultivation of aromatic plants provides significant employment opportunities: ADDC Bandipora

Rising Kashmir NewsBANDIPORA, SEPTEMBER 13:
Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora, Mohammed Qasim said the people of Bandipora should co-operate and support the initiatives of CSIR- Indian Institution of Integrative Medicine Srinagar for leveraging the benefits of commercial cultivation of aromatic plants in the district.
He made these remarks while speaking in the daylong awareness programme on " Cultivation and Processing of High-Value Aromatic Plants" organised by CSIR-IIIM in collaboration with NGO Raazdani Herbs and Herbal Products Nadihal at mini secretariat Bandipora.
The objective of the programme was to aware the general masses about the rich biodiversity of medicinal and aromatic plants and highlight the importance of the frontline aromatic crops suitable for the cultivated and uncultivated lands in district. The programme was attended by the large number of entrepreneurs, farmers, general public and students besides the officers of various departments like KVIB, agriculture and Horticulture.
On the occasion, ADDC said that the cultivation of aromatic plants has assumed greater significance, as it has not only huge employment potential but surely a capacity to increase the income level of the society as a whole. He said that the people should come forward for developing Bandipora as a model district in the production of aromatic crops.
While speaking on the occasion, nodal officer CSIR Aromatic Mission, Dr Qazi Parvaiz said that, the aromatic crops like lavender, Rose Mary and Mentha Spp are very suitable for the topography of district and the adjoining areas to enhance the income of rural and marginalized farmers. He said that cultivation of these crops will open new opportunity for the farmers and unemployed youth for the production of aromatic oils, perfumes, insecticide-repellents, aromatherapy, food supplements and nutraceuticals industry.