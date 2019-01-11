Culprits be brought to justice: Mehbooba

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Jan 10:
Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said the "current atmosphere in the country, rapes are justified on the basis of religion to teach minorities a lesson."
Reacting to rape of a 13 year old minor girl in Ramsoo, Mehbooba urged Governor administration to ensure culprits in the gangrape case are brought to justice.
Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the PDP president said, "What can be more blood curdling & disturbing than a case, where a 13 year old minor girl was gangraped in Ramsoo & is now 3 months into her pregnancy."
"But instead of public outrage, questions will swirl about the caste and religion of this innocent child and her rapists," Mehbooba said.
“Before we know it will assume communal understones & leaders who enjoy political patronage will be out on a limb to defend the rapists. Current atmosphere in our country has sadly emboldened such acts which are justified on basis of religion and to teach the minority a lesson,” she said.
"Is this what we have come to as a nation?" Mehbooba said.
Ramsoo area of Ramban district has been witnessing protests for past few day with locals alleging that associates of the arrested person are still at large.
The 13-year-old girl is admitted in Shalamar Hospital Jammu, where she is struggling for life.
As per police statement a case under section 376 RPC has been registered at Police Station Ramsu and the accused arrested.