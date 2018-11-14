CUKTA expresses concern over Suhail’s detention

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 13:
The Central University of Kashmir Teachers Association (CUKTA) has expressed its concern over the detention of Suhail Ahmad Dar, a CUK student by the police. In a statement CUKTA expressed its sympathy with the student community of the university and urged the state authorities to release the detained student as soon as possible so that his academic career is not harmed. “At this tough time, CUKTA also urges the students of CUK to keep trust in the university’s efforts to deal with the difficult situation,” CUKTA spokesperson said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the students of the university are demanding that Central University administration should intervene in the matter and use its approach with the Inspector General of Police so that Suhail is released immediately and his academic career is not destroyed. “We will continue to boycott classes, till our demands are met,” the protesting students said.