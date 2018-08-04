CUK’s workshop on gender sensitization concludes

Srinagar, Aug 3:
A two-day workshop on “Engendering Higher Education” organised by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Women in Security, Conflict Management and Peace (WISCOMP) concluded at Nowgam-I, Academic block of the varsity here Friday.
Founder and Director of Women in Security, Conflict Management and Peace (WISCOMP), Dr Meenakshi Gopinath, in her valedictory remarks, said the workshop was successful in a way that it served the purpose of sensitizing the participants on gender equality.
She said that in order to promote gender equality continuous efforts should be made to sensitize the public. "Gender sensitization programmes are needed both inside and outside our institutions so that culture of gender equality could be promoted in the society" she added.
Dr Gopinath said that more such workshops will be conducted in the future to promote the cause of gender equality. She thanked the ICC for organizing this workshop and also expressed gratitude to the CUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir "for taking keen interest in the workshop."
Head Department of Teacher Education, and ICC Chairperson, Prof. Nighat Basu, stressed upon the need to sensitize the teaching as well as the administrative staff of the varsity about the gender equality. She said that the ICC will continue to organise regular gender sensitization programmes in the University. Dr Basu thanked Director WISCOMP for collaborating with the ICC in holding the workshop.
Vote of thanks was proposed by the Dean Students Welfare (DSW) Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nika. He said, "The sessions of the workshop were engaging and such type of workshops will create a sense of mutual respect between different genders in society."
Dr. Gopinath and Programme Associate, WISCOMP Shilpi Shabdiat conducted various exercises during the workshop.
Faculty members of different departments of the university and members of administrative staff participated in the workshop. The participants were given certificates during the valedictory session.