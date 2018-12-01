CUK’s WEC, SLS holds competition

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 30:
The Women Empowerment Committee (WEC) and the School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) conducted Nationwide Competition for University Students on Laws Related to Women, as per the directions of National Commission for Women on Wednesday.
The objective of conducting this competition was to spread awareness about the Constitutional and Legal rights and entitlements of Women among the students. Fifty students from UG and PG programmes participated in the competition.
First prize of Rs 2000 was bagged by Rukhsana Bashir while as second prize of Rs 1500 was secured by Syed Sibtain Rizvi. The third prize of Rs 1000 (each) was shared by Haider Rasool and John Muhammad Wani.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir distributed prizes among the winners and hailed the WEC and SLS for organising the event. He said the competition gave a platform to the students to share their views about the subject.
Dean School of Education, Prof. N.A Nadeem lauded the WEC for its work in the varsity. He said the Committee has organised several events in the varsity to sensitise women about their rights.
Dean School of Legal Studies, Dr. Sheikh Showkat Hussain, Coordinator, Teacher Education, Prof. Nighat Basu and Dean Students Welfare (DSW), Dr. Syed Zahoor Geelani, also congratulated the winners.
Assistant Professor, School of Education, Arokia Mary conducted the programme proceedings while as Assistant Professor, School of Legal Studies, Ms Gulafroz Jan proposed the vote of thanks.