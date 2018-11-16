CUK’s SLS holds expert lecture, debate competition at ICSC

Srinagar, Nov 15:
Legal Aid Clinic for Juveniles in Srinagar-LAC (J), School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Thursday organised an expert lecture and a debate competition on “Spare the Rod and Spoil the Child” at the Islamia College of Science and Commerce (ICSC).
In his welcome address, Dr. Sheikh Showkat Hussain, Head and Dean, School of Legal Studies, highlighted the prevailing ‘flaws’ in the Juvenile Justice System in J&K and explained how the juvenile laws assume more significance in conflict regions. He said the ambit of LAC (J) will be expanded to other districts.
Hilal Ahmad Najar, Project Director, LAC (J) highlighted its scope and activities to be to be carried under the project.
Prof. (Dr.) S.M Afzal Qadri, former Head and Dean, School of Law, University of Kashmir, enlightened the audience about philosophical basis of the establishment of separate juvenile justice system. He highlighted various steps that have been taken towards the proper implementation of the juvenile justice system in Jammu and Kashmir.
Prof. Yaseen Ahmad Shah, Principal, ICSC, said that every responsible person should have at least some basic knowledge of law and shared some personal experiences, emphasizing that the initial responsibility of care and guidance lies with the parents.
In the debate competition, the first, second and third prizes were won by Fahad Fayaz from ICSC, Nadia Mushtaq from ITI Srinagar and Zahid Qureshi from Gandhi Memorial College respectively.