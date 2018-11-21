CUK’s SLS holds awareness program

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 20:
Legal Aid Clinic for Juveniles in Srinagar-LAC (J), School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday organised a one-day awareness programme on Juvenile Laws in J&K, at Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Government Degree College, Bemina.
Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, Chairman Selection-cum-Oversight Committee under the J&K Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) Act, 2013 delived a lecture on the occassion.
In his address, Dr. Sheikh Showkat Hussain, Head and Dean, SLS, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the LAC (J) highlighted the ‘flaws’ in the Juvenile Justice System in J&K and explained how the juvenile laws assume significance in view of the conflict situations.
Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi enlightened the audience with the historical, philosophical and conceptual development of the juvenile justice system. He briefed about various steps taken towards the implementation of the juvenile justice system in J&K alongwith highlighting the need for such infrastructure. He apprised the audience of the entire working of the state machinery in this regard. He hailed CUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir for establishing the Clinic at the University.
Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Principal, Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Government Degree College, delivered the presidential address while the vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Bilal Ahmad Dar, Assistant Professor, English department.
Dr. Nayer Rizwan, HOD English and Dr. Huma, Associate Professor acted as Jurors in the debate competition ‘Government has failed to curb the child exploitation.
The first, second and third prizes in the debate were bagged by Mehak Ayaz— Amar Singh College, Asra Qadri— Govt. College for women, M. A. Road and Mohammad Omais— S P College Srinagar respectively.
Earlier, Yasir Latif Handoo, Co-ordinator LAC(J) briefed about the objectives, activities and scope of the LAC(J).