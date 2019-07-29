CUK’s Religious dept to hold International conference from July 30

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Religious Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with Delhi based Institute of Objective Studies (IOS) is organizing a two-day international conference on “Rethinking Education of Religions in the Modern World-Prospects and Challenges,” at EMMRC Auditorium, University of Kashmir, from 30th of July.

According to the organizers, several world famous scholars are participating in the conference. The conference, as per the statement issued by the varsity, will deliberate upon various themes related to moral and spiritual education in the modern educational institutions and modern sciences to be imparted in religious seminaries to integrate knowledge at the level of mind, body and soul and provide a holistic approach to human problems faced by the world in wake of materialistic tendencies and consumeristic moorings. They said the much talked about value education is the main thrust of the conference.

Scholars including Dr. Mehmood Chandia, Prof. ZM Khan, Dr. Manzoor Alam, Prof. Madhu Khanna, Prof. Himmat Singh, Prof. Kurvella, Prof. Paramvir Singh, Prof. Fahim Akhtar, Jeremiah Graham and many others are participating in the conference.

There will be a brain storming panel discussion shortly after the inaugural function of the conference, said the statement.

