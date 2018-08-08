CUK’s Rajbhasha Cell holds workshop

Srinagar:
Rajbhasha Cell of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Tuesday organised a one-day workshop on “Use and Importance of Official Language” for the administrative staff of the varsity here.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, former Head Department of Hindi, Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar, Prof. Vinod Taneja, Chief Guest, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Mr. Bashir Ahmad Haji and other functionaries of the university were also present on the occasion.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said that language does not belong to any community, sect or religion. “Learning different languages can prove highly beneficial for the people,” he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said the administrative staff of the varsity has exhibited keen interest in learning Hindi and many of them have passed all the three programmes Prabodh, Praveen and Pragya courses with flying colours. He said the administrative staff is now using Hindi in official work and correspondence, as recommended by the Department of Official Languages, Ministry of Home Affairs.
Prof. Zargar said that language is a medium to communicate and understand each other properly and learning different languages, including Hindi can be advantageous for an individual.
Addressing the participants, Prof. Taneja deliberated upon the use of Hindi in government offices and asked the employees to use simple Hindi words and avoid tough sentences. “The main objective while writing and speaking Hindi should be to communicate with others in easy way,” he added. He complimented the Raj Bhasha Cell for organizing the workshop. Prof. Taneja later conducted a session wherein he threw detailed light on the proper usage of Hindi vocabulary.
Hindi Adhikari, Sakina Akhter conducted the programme proceedings and informed the participants about the steps taken by the Rajbhasha Cell for promoting Hindi. She said the Cell has been holding regular classes for the administrative staff wherein those registered are educated fully about the language.