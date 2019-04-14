CUK’s Law deptt, DRS organizes extension lectures

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Departments of Law and Religious Studies organised two extension lectures at Nowgam-I academic block here on Saturday.

Mazyar Ahmad, a research scholar in Maritime Law, delivered the lecture to the scholars and students of the Law Department in the presence of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir. Mazyar discussed Maritime Law, its relevance and differences from international commercial law and international public law. He highlighted various aspects of maritime law and informed about its shortcomings in the present world scenario. He informed the students about various opportunities and avenues in different branches of law, especially in maritime law.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, who is also Dean, School of Legal Studies, welcomed the guest and congratulated the department for organizing extension lectures. He presented a memento to the speaker. Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Hamidullah Marazi, presided over the function, while as Dr Anil Kumar conducted the programme proceedings.

Meanwhile, Maulana Showkat Hussain Keng, delivered an extension lecture to the student of the Department of Religious Studies (DRS) on “Islam in Kashmir.” He said that “Islam mainly spread through the efforts of great Sufis from Central Asia who approached the native population with love and social service.” The lecture was followed by an interaction with the students. Earlier the students, Umar Rashid recited verses of Holy Quran and Ghulam Jeelani presented a Na’at.

Assistant Professor, Dr Nazir Ahmad Zargar conducted the lecture proceedings while as Head DRS, Prof. Hamidullah Marazi presented the concluding remarks.