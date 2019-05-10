CUK’s IT deptt holds awareness prog on SWAYAM, MOOCs

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Information Technology, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised an ‘Awareness Programme on SWAYAM, MOOCs’ at Green Campus of the varsity here Thursday.

Registrar Fayaz Ahmed Nikka, Controller of Examinations Parveen Pandit, Coordinator IT Deptt and SWAYAM Afaq Alam Khan, resource persons Heena Basharat of Department of Law, University of Kashmir, Producer EMMRC Tariq Abdullah and other faculty members of the university were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Nikka said Massive Open Online Course (MOOCs) were aimed at large scale participation of learners, either free or at subsidised costs.

“Features of MOOC course like Anytime, Anyone, Anywhere have made these courses the preferred choice of learners,” he said.

“Today we have assembled here to make ourselves aware of the latest developments in the higher education. The trend, which started a decade ago, is fast spreading across the world. Online education has been there for a long time now. But since the day it took the shape in the form of MOOCs, it started gaining acceptance everywhere like never before,” he said.

Controller of Examinations, Parveen Pandit said as per the UGC Credit Transfer Framework for online learning through SWAYAM 2016, a student pursuing a programme in a university could earn up to 20 percent credits through MOOC courses hosted on SWAYAM, thereby reserving 80 percent weightage to the traditional student-teacher classroom interaction.

Heena Basharat and Tariq Abdullah discussed MOOCs through their presentations and asked the faculty members to prepare detailed proposals for MOOC courses to be hosted on SWAYAM.

They also detailed out way and methods to conduct the MOOCs and said that the faculty also gets huge academic benefits from preparing MOOCs.

Coordinator IT Deptt and SWAYAM, Afaq Alam Khan said, “Today thousands of MOOC courses designed by top-most universities and educational institutes of the world, hosted on the platforms like CourseEra, Edx, Udacity are challenging universities in their ability to sustain themselves through traditional classroom system; particularly when government policies favour the stacking of MOOC courses into a degree.”

A M Wani of the Department of IT in his welcome address said, MHRD, GoI launched an indigenous platform SWAYAM to host MOOC courses designed and developed within the country.

As per MHRD report published in December, 2018, 1600 MOOC courses developed by different National Coordinators have already been hosted on SWAYAM platform and 90 universities in the country have already agreed to transfer the credits for the course done through SWAYAM.

He said more than 39 lakh learners had enrolled themselves in different courses and 60000 learners have completed the course on SWAYAM.

Zahoor Ahmad proposed the vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, former Dean School of Social Sciences and Dean Academic Affairs, University of Kashmir, M A Wani delivered an extension lecture to the research scholars of Economics, Politics and Governance, Tourism and Management Studies at Central University of Kashmir’s Green Campus here.

Wani spoke on ‘Parameters of Quality Research’ and stressed on the adoption of interdisciplinary and multi-disciplinary approach to research.

He said the man and environment interface was important and for conducting quality research, it was necessary that the philosophy of human beings in relation to their environment was understood.

Wani said the research scholars must give importance to the context of research problem and the context-free generalizations were misleading.

Dean School of Social Sciences and HOD Economics, G M Bhat, introduced the guest speaker and mentioned the role played by Wani in the academics of KU.

Head Department of Religious Studies, Hamidullah Marazi, coordinator Department of Education, Syed also attended the lecture.