About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CUK’s Education dept holds environment sensitisation programme

The Department of Education, School of Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organized a one-day environmental sensitisation program in which students were taken to Dachigam National Park and Mughal Gardens on Thursday.
The Public Relations Officer of the varsity said all the in-service and pre-service B.Ed, trainees batch 2017-19 participated in this endeavor, which was supervised by faculty members including Dr Gawhar Ahmad Bhat, Reyaz Ahmad Wani and Dr. Sunil Gawande.
Inaugurating the program, the PRO said Dean, School of Education Dr Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani emphasized the need of organizing such programs. He said the importance of such activities increased manifold in the present scenario of highly polluted ecosystems.
Keeping in mind the curricular and training requirements of B.Ed. Trainees and the potential role the teacher or the prospective teacher can play in developing the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes, towards the environmental issues, in her/his students, the environment education has been made compulsory part of the different courses of School of Education.
The program started with observing various species belonging to the plant kingdom, gushing and crystal-clear running water streams, and, a fish farm for rearing the Trout Fish at Laribal. The activities were followed by watching an environmental documentary produced by Dachigam, Wildlife Research Division and directed by M. Ayoub Khan.

 

Latest News

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

May 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

May 03 | Agencies
Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

May 03 | Junaid Kathju
NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

May 03 | Agencies
Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia

Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia's Humpty Doo

May 03 | PTI/AfP
Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s

Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s 'unwillingness' to hold Assembly pol ...

May 03 | Agencies
Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Train service suspended in south Kashmir

Train service suspended in south Kashmir

May 03 | Agencies
National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

May 03 | Agencies
BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

May 03 | Agencies
Facebook bans

Facebook bans 'dangerous individuals' cited for hate speech

May 03 | PTI/AP
Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

May 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian gunfight: Burhan group

Shopian gunfight: Burhan group's Lateef tiger among 3 militants killed

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar

Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar's assets, impose travel ban

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Shopian village

Gunfight underway in Shopian village

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CUK’s Education dept holds environment sensitisation programme

              

The Department of Education, School of Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organized a one-day environmental sensitisation program in which students were taken to Dachigam National Park and Mughal Gardens on Thursday.
The Public Relations Officer of the varsity said all the in-service and pre-service B.Ed, trainees batch 2017-19 participated in this endeavor, which was supervised by faculty members including Dr Gawhar Ahmad Bhat, Reyaz Ahmad Wani and Dr. Sunil Gawande.
Inaugurating the program, the PRO said Dean, School of Education Dr Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani emphasized the need of organizing such programs. He said the importance of such activities increased manifold in the present scenario of highly polluted ecosystems.
Keeping in mind the curricular and training requirements of B.Ed. Trainees and the potential role the teacher or the prospective teacher can play in developing the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes, towards the environmental issues, in her/his students, the environment education has been made compulsory part of the different courses of School of Education.
The program started with observing various species belonging to the plant kingdom, gushing and crystal-clear running water streams, and, a fish farm for rearing the Trout Fish at Laribal. The activities were followed by watching an environmental documentary produced by Dachigam, Wildlife Research Division and directed by M. Ayoub Khan.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;