CUK’s Education dept holds environment sensitisation programme

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Education, School of Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organized a one-day environmental sensitisation program in which students were taken to Dachigam National Park and Mughal Gardens on Thursday.

The Public Relations Officer of the varsity said all the in-service and pre-service B.Ed, trainees batch 2017-19 participated in this endeavor, which was supervised by faculty members including Dr Gawhar Ahmad Bhat, Reyaz Ahmad Wani and Dr. Sunil Gawande.

Inaugurating the program, the PRO said Dean, School of Education Dr Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani emphasized the need of organizing such programs. He said the importance of such activities increased manifold in the present scenario of highly polluted ecosystems.

Keeping in mind the curricular and training requirements of B.Ed. Trainees and the potential role the teacher or the prospective teacher can play in developing the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes, towards the environmental issues, in her/his students, the environment education has been made compulsory part of the different courses of School of Education.

The program started with observing various species belonging to the plant kingdom, gushing and crystal-clear running water streams, and, a fish farm for rearing the Trout Fish at Laribal. The activities were followed by watching an environmental documentary produced by Dachigam, Wildlife Research Division and directed by M. Ayoub Khan.