June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CUK’s DSW, J&KBS&G organise awareness prog

The Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides organised an awareness programme on “Raise Scout/Guide/Rover/Ranger” at varsity’s Green Campus here on Monday.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, Vice-President, J&K State BS&G, Mrs Ruma Wani, Deputy Director DSW, Mr. Faizan Ashraf Mir, students and other functionaries of the university and BS&G were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said, the scouts and guides are doing a commendable job in promoting, peace, harmony and brotherhood in the community and asked them to continue with this endeavor. He said the essence of humanity lies in helping others, irrespective of caste, creed and religion. He assured full support to J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides in their mission.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, who is also Vice-President BS&G District Ganderbal, said the university is organizing the awareness programme for the holistic development of the students. “These programmes prepare the students to face the challenges of life and realize their potential,” he said, adding such programmes help in making the students better citizens.
Vice-President, J&K State BS&G, Mrs Ruma Wani, hailed the university for shifting majority of its teaching departments to Ganderbal. She said the main objective of holding the awareness programme is to sensitize the students about their role and responsibilities in promoting harmony and brotherhood in the society. She further said the purpose of the movement is to contribute to the development of young people in achieving their physical, intellectual, social, emotional and spiritual potential.
Deputy Director, DSW, Mr. Faizan Ashraf Mir said the BS&G is a voluntary, non-political organization, educational movement for young people open to all without distinction of origin, race or creed. He said the DSW would conduct more such programmes in near future.

