June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CUK’s DSW holds mental health awareness prog

The Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Kashmir Lifeline Health Centre organised a mental health awareness programme,’ for the students at Green Campus here on Tuesday.
The camp was conducted to help students to cope up with day-to-day stress in their lives.
Addressing the gathering, Dean School of Social Sciences, Prof. G M Bhat said the organizing of mental health awareness programme, is need of the hour as people of Kashmir, especially the students community are reeling under tremendous stress due to the prevailing situation. “During the programme, the students should learn ways and means to de-stress themselves and further sensitize their family members and friends about the same,” he said adding the DSW should organise such an awareness camp for the faculty members and administrative staff of the university as well.
Speaking on the occasion, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Parveen Pandit, said that individuals suffering from mental disorders are reluctant to share the same with their family members and friends, even during the contemporary times. “Those suffering from mental illness don’t come forward as the disease is still considered a taboo in the society,” she said adding, the mental health of such individuals deteriorate further as they do not receive timely consultation, advice and counselling from the practicing psychiatrist and psychologist. She said the student community is highly stressed during the examination days and asked the experts to give tips to the students to overcome that.
Founder CEO, Kashmir Lifeline, Justine Hardy, gave an overview about the functioning of Kashmir Lifeline. She said the NGO operates a helpline for those feeling under stress, adding that Kashmir Helpline also conducts regular workshops and awareness programmes in educational instituions to help the students to de-stress themselves.


