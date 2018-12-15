CUK’s DoMS holds workshop on research methodology

Srinagar, Dec 14:
The two-week workshop on Research Methodology organised by the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) is going on at Nowgam-I academic block of the varsity here.
Research scholars of Management Studies, Politics and Governance, Economics, and Tourism Management departments are attending the workshop.
The resource persons and experts invited to deliver lectures on the topic are from IIMs of Lucknow and Ahmadabad and from other universities of the country.
The workshop was inaugurated in the presence of Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nika Dean School of Business Studies, Prof. S Fayaz Ahmad and other faculty members of the department.
The DoMS has been holding research methodology workshops for the scholars of allied subjects and the present one is fourth of its kind.
Head DoMS, and workshop director, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah expressed sincere gratitude to the university authorities for facilitating the conduct of workshop.
Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Lone is coordinating the workshop.