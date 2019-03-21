CUK’s DIC interacts with research project fellows

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A review meeting with all the Research Project Fellows engaged with Design Innovation Centre (DIC) of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was held at Green Campus of the varsity on Wednesday, with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir in chair.

Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nika, Prof. N.A. Nadeem, Prof. Nighat Basu, Coordinators of different spoke centres associated with DIC, Project Research fellows, were present on the occasion.

The research fellows presented their research status along with prototypes and design of their innovative products.

Addressing the participants, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said, “The basic purpose of the meeting is to highlight the perspective and social importance of research.”

Vice-Chancellor advised the Research Fellows to take full advantage of DIC and remain in contact with other faculty members of the varsity in case they confront any difficulty while implementing the project. He said that these research projects have a relevance to the society. “Once it is relevant, it cannot be confined to the four walls of the classroom,” he said.

Prof. Mir hailed the project fellows for doing a commendable job in a short span of time. He also appreciated, Prof. N.A Nadeem for bringing this project of Ministry of Human Resource and Development to the Central University of Kashmir.



