CUK’s DCJ organizes workshop on ‘Google Fact Checking’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 28:
As part of Google News Initiative, a daylong workshop on ‘Google Fact Checking and Online Verification’ was organized in the Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), on Wednesday at Nowgam Campus I.
Faisul Yaseen, journalist, and a Google Certified trainer conducted the workshop for the students of the department. He talked about various aspects of online verification of information and checking of facts in addition to news content, photographs and videos.
Faisul said that in order to know whether the news is fake or not, one must employ the technique of source checking. He also told the students about various techniques to debunk fake information, pictures and videos using diverse sources.
Highlighting the importance of verifying the online information Faisul said, "False information creates stereotypes and polarization in society."
Welcoming the expert, Dr. Asif Khan, DCJ Coordinator, hailed the initiative and expressed gratitude to the expert for conducting the workshop. Dr. Khan further added that the topic is relevant and important in contemporary times when journalists and students mostly rely on Google for any sort of information gathering.
Assistant Professor, Dr. John Babu Koyye, Dr. Nooka Raju Bendukurthi, Mr. Rashid Maqbool, scholars and students also attended the workshop.
This training network as per the Google aims to train the journalists and journalism students through training, workshops and pass on the skills to 8000 journalists and students by the end of next year.