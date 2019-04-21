CUK’s DCJ holds extension lectures on AV, digital media

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organized two extension lectures at Nowgam-I academic block of the varsity on 13th and 16th of April, 2019, respectively.

In a statement Public Relations Officer of the CUK said Palani Swami, senior cameraman DD Kendra Srinagar delivered a lecture to the scholars and students on 13th of April. He discussed various avenues and career opportunities available in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting through Indian Information Service. He also highlighted multiple aspects related to Camera Profession in the Media and Communication.

Meanwhile, Idhries Ahmad, Communication Officer (Online) at UNICEF New Delhi, delivered a lecture on “Career Opportunities in Digital Media or Generic Landscape of Social Media” in the Department on 16th of April.

According to the statement he highlighted the ‘digital communication’ as a platform for the people having multiple skills in the present world scenario. He also shed light on how social media tools are being used for propagating the ideas and ultimately to win elections.

Dean, School of Media Studies Prof. Hamidullah Marazi, coordinator DCJ Dr. John Babu Koyye Assistant Professors, Shahnaz Bashir, Dr. Asif Khan, Dr. Nookaraju Bendukurthi, Heeba Din, Nayeem Showkat attended the event.