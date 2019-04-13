CUK VC launches e-Governance system in varsity

April 13, 2019 |

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir launched e-Governance System of the university at varsity’s Green campus here on Friday.

In the first phase, two core modules of Academics and Store and Inventory Module were launched by the Vice-Chancellor.

Professors of the University, Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Syed Zahoor Geelani, faculty members and other functionaries of the varsity were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the main aim and objective of launching the e-Governance project was to improve the efficiency, better accessibility, increasing transparency, simplifying access to official information, minimizing errors, sustained availability, cost and time saving. Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir said that during contemporary times, no institution or individual could remain aloof from the technological advancements, especially in Information Technology sector. He said other departments of the university would be also included in the e-Governance module in near future.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, said the adopting of technological revolution was a good step and need of the hour. “The use of e-Governance will help in prompt delivery of services, especially to the students’ community,” he said adding the university has made a huge headway by launching the e-Governance module.

Assistant Registrar, ITSS, Faisal Irshad conducted the programme proceedings while as Consultant IT, Irfan proposed the vote of thanks.

