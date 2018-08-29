CUK VC inaugurates Hindi Pakhvara

Ganderbal, Aug 28:
Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir Monday inaugurated Hindi Pakhvara celebrations, organised by the varsity’s Rajbhasha Cell.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the administrative staff of the varsity has evinced keen interest in learning Hindi and majority of them have passed all the three programmes Prabodh, Praveen and Pragya courses with good percentage of marks. He said the administrative staff is now trying to use Hindi in official work and correspondence with other central government institutions. Prof. Mir said the language is a medium to communicate and understand each other properly and learning different languages, including Hindi can be highly beneficial for an individual, particularly the employees working in different educational institutions.
Finance Officer, Bashir Ahmad Haji also shared his thoughts on the occasion.
Hindi Adhikari, Sakina Akhter conducted the programme proceedings and informed the participants about the activities to be conducted during the Pakhvara. She said different competitions would be organised among the administrative staff on Translation and Transcription and the winners would be suitably awarded.