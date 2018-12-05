CUK VC inaugurates anti-plagiarism software training program

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 04:
Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir Tuesday inaugurated training programme on "TURNITIN", a web based anti-plagiarism service, at Nowgam Campus-I here.
The programme organised by the Central Library of the varsity was also attended by Dean School of Education, Prof. N A Nadeem, Director, Research & Development, Prof. Abdul Gani, Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nika, Controller of Examinations, Prof. Parveen Pandit, Deans, Heads/Coordinators of the Departments and Research Supervisors.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir laid emphasis on the quality research and stressed upon the need to uphold the Academic integrity and honesty.
Prof Abdul Gani, Director, Research & Development highlighted the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2018. He also said that Central Library, CUK must conduct such awareness/ training programmes for Faculty/ Scholars from time to time in order to avoid Plagiarism.
Welcoming the participants, Dr. Abdul Majid Baba, University Librarian, mentioned about the objectives of the Orientation programme, UGC Regulations 2018, avoidance of plagiarism, citation styles, Reference management tools. He also said that CUK is second University in J&K and also among a few Universities in India with subscription to Turnitin.
Varun Piplani, Customer Success Manager, from Turnitin India Education Pvt Ltd gave detailed demonstration about the use of the software. The Research Supervisors showed a keen interest while using the Turnitin software. Turnitin is a text matching software that checks Researcher's/Student’s written work for improper Citation or potential plagiarism by comparing it against continuously updated databases.
Every originality report provides instructors with the opportunity to teach their students proper citation methods as well as to safeguard their institutions academic integrity.
The programme ended with the vote of thanks.