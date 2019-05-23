CUK team qualifies for Nuremberg Moot Court finals

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Five students of the School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) have achieved a massive feat by qualifying for the international rounds of the Nuremberg Moot Court, scheduled at Nuremberg, Germany in last week of July.

The students Mah-Nashit Uzma, Abrar Reyaz, Huzaif Ashraf, Mehreen Altaf and Muhammad Khurram Qureshi, are one of three groups to be sponsored fully by the International Nuremberg Principles Academy and the International Criminal Law Research Unit of the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg, for participation.

According to the department Coordinator, Ms. Gulafroz, the students have been under the guidance of team coach and ex-Head and Dean of School of Legal Studies, Dr. Sheikh Showkat Hussain who will accompany them on this prestigious event. She said the Moot Court team has not only made its place in the international rounds, but is one of the only three amongst 60 qualifying teams from universities across the globe to get sponsored as per rules of the competition. “The team qualified after making it through two different rounds including motivation letters and submission of memorials. The third phase, which is to be held at Nuremberg would consist of pleadings and oral rounds,” she said adding the CUK has become the first ever team from the State of Jammu and Kashmir to be selected for the same.

Nuremberg International Moot Court Competition is Sui generis as it bears a historic significance in connection to Nazi war crimes and their trials at the end of World War II.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir and Registrar, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, have congratulated the team and wished them success for the finals. They asked the students to prepare thoroughly in order to achieve the desired result.

