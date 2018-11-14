About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CUK suspends class work for Nowgam-I, III campus

Published at November 14, 2018 12:30 AM 0Comment(s)342views


Srinagar, Nov 13:

The class work of all the teaching departments in Nowgam-I and Nowgam-III campuses of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) shall remain suspended on 14th, 15th and 16th of November, 2018, a varsity spokesperson said on Tuesday.

