CUK suspends class work for Nowgam-I, III campus

Srinagar, Nov 13:
The class work of all the teaching departments in Nowgam-I and Nowgam-III campuses of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) shall remain suspended on 14th, 15th and 16th of November, 2018, a varsity spokesperson said on Tuesday.
