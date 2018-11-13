CUK students protest against arrest of students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 12:
Scores of students from Central University of Kashmir (CUK) on Monday staged a protest against the detention of students by the government forces.
The students including boys and girls assembled here at Press Enclave and raised slogans demanding release of the arrested students. They said some political science students of the university were detained by police along with two other students who according to the police are involved in militancy related activities.
Asif Ahmad, a student said that two of their varsity mates identified as Suhail Ahmad and Ismail Ahmad have also been detained by the police, saying that one among them, Ismail has been released while Suhail continues to remain under police custody.
“We want that our varsity mate, Suhail must be released at an earliest,” the CUK students demanded.
Asif informed that the CUK had suspended the class work for today but they (students) reached the varsity and blocked the gate of the varsity and didn’t allow the teaching faculty to enter the varsity to mark a protest against detention of two ‘innocent students’.
“The CUK VC has assured the students that he will take up the matter with the higher ups,” he said, urging the authorities to look into the matter and release the detained students at an earliest.
Threatening to intensify the protests, the students said that the detained students must be released or else they will intensify their protests to press for their release.
Earlier, police had said that it has detained two CUK students on charges of their involvement in militancy related activates and the FIR has been registered against them.