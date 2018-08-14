CUK staff condoles demise

Srinagar, Aug 13:
The staff and students of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) have condoled the demise of one of the student, Mohammad Umer Ahangar, who died because of falling in an under-construction trench along with his brother at Anantnag on Sunday, 12th of August, 2018.
A condolence meeting was held in the office of the Head, Department of Law, Nowgam Campus-I wherein all the faculty members and students were present. The participants prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Department of Students Welfare, teaching faculty and administrative staff have also expressed profound grief over the demise.