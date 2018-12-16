About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CUK postpones examinations scheduled on Monday

Published at December 16, 2018 12:18 PM 0Comment(s)705views


CUK postpones examinations scheduled on Monday

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Central University of Kashmir has postponed all the examinations scheduled on Monday, spokesman of the Varsity said on Sunday.

The fresh dates for the postponed exams will be notified separately, the spokesman said.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) called for three-day strike (till Monday) to protest against the killing of civilians.

JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have also called for a march to Badam Bagh Army cantonment on Monday (December 17).

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top