CUK postpones examinations scheduled on Monday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Central University of Kashmir has postponed all the examinations scheduled on Monday, spokesman of the Varsity said on Sunday.
The fresh dates for the postponed exams will be notified separately, the spokesman said.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) called for three-day strike (till Monday) to protest against the killing of civilians.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have also called for a march to Badam Bagh Army cantonment on Monday (December 17).