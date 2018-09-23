CUK organizes trekking, awareness prog

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 22:
Department of Tourism Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a “Trekking Expedition Cum Community Awareness Programme” under Paryatan Parv for the students at Sonmarg from September 19th to 21st . About 50 students participated in the event.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir conveyed his good wishes to the participating students and Registrar, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nika flagged-off the event at SKICC and shared his valuable thoughts with the students in the presence of Dr. Ashaq Hussain Najar (Assistant Professor), Manzoor Ahmad and Asra Wani.
Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nika said that promoting such activities is one of the priorities of the University administration and assured full support to the department.
The event was organised in order to acquaint the students about their social responsibilities towards the society and to spread awareness among the locals and tourists at the destination. The event was also organised to provide experience to the students about the adventure tourism potential of the Sonmarg and to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Mission.
Dr. Ashaq Hussain Najar (Tour Coordinator) is accompanying the expedition along with other faculty members.