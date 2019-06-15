CUK organizes international conference on social justice

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The department of Politics & Governance, Central University of Kashmir started the two-day International Conference on “Social Justice: A Mirage or Reality in Plural societies” starting from Friday at the Green Campus, Ganderbal.

The Public Relations Officer of the CUK said the conference was also attended by some senior officials from Jammu and Kashmir Bank, who are also sponsors of the conference.

The inaugural session of the conference was attended by the worthy registrar Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nika, Prof. Abdul Gani, Director, Research and Development, CUK, Prof. Valerian Rodrigues from JNU, Prof. Naseer-ud-din from JamiaHamdard University, Dr. Khalid Wasim, Coordinator DPG and other faculty members from within and outside the CUK along with the researchers and students of DPG.

Conference Convener Dr Himabindu, assistant professor, Dept. of Politics & Governance, in her welcome address introduced the theme of the conference. She stated that in the modern world there is an ongoing debate on collective responsibility and individual liberty along with discussions on philosophical inquisitions of social justice in plural societies.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof. Valerian Rodrigues, JNU and visiting Professor at Simon Fraser University, Canada. He presented the slope of the debate on social justice since the last fifty years. He traced the emergence of the debate globally and its eventual ascension into India. Besides, he highlighted the Rawlsian position on justice and the liberal, libertarian and environmental critiques attached to it followed by Rawlsian argument against the criticism that the outcome of freedom is pluralism.

Prof. Fayaz Ah. Nika, registrar CUK, while addressing in the conference stated that his view on the theme is that it is a very relevant concept which was prevalent even in British India when Hunter Commission was employed to check inclusivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Abdul Gani who brought forth the concepts of liberty and equity and their relevance in the concept of social justice. He mentioned that in the Indian Constitution, the preamble provide the framework for social justice in India as – justice, liberty and equality. However, on ground there is a systematic exclusion of a chunk of population on various grounds. This social exclusion is exaggerated due to the lack of access to various platforms which had been set up.

In the next two days, participants from national and international level will represent papers on different subjects relevant to the Social Justice.

A pre-conference event was also organized on 12th June 2019, in which doctoral students from different universities including Central University of Kashmir presented papers.

