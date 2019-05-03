About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CUK holds workshop on foldscope assembly and usage

The Department of Animal Sciences, School of Life Sciences, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a one-day workshop on “Foldscope Assembly and Usage,” at the Science block here on Thursday.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, Dean School of Science and Director Science and Arts block, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, resource person, Head Department of Genetics and Biotechnology, SKUAST (K), Dr. Irfan Ahmad Khan, Head Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Abid, coordinators of departments, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir while addressing the gathering, hailed the Department of Animal Sciences for holding the workshop and assured all possible support from the University for conducting the academic activities. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the university will provide State-of-the-art laboratory facilities to the students pursuing an education in Science programs, adding that research programs would be also started in these programs. He said the students would be sent outside State for the project work.
Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka said the workshop is extremely important for the Science students. “It is the job of the scientists to uncover the realities of nature, which haven’t been explored so far and use them for the betterment of mankind,” Prof. Nikka said and urged the students to innovate and do something substantial to change the lives of the people for good. He said there are hundreds of herbal plants in Kashmir Valley which still haven’t been explored and used for medicinal purposes. CUK Registrar underscored the need of registering patents in the field of Science. “The scientists in West are frequently registering patents, but the same is not true for the Scientists working in sub-continent. This needs to be looked into, thoroughly discussed and deliberated upon,” he added. He appreciated the role of Assistant Professor, Dr. Ibraq, for being the brainchild behind the workshop.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean School of Science and Director of Science and Arts block, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said that although Foldscope is a small, simple and low-cost instrument, but it gives us an inspiration to create innovative things for undertaking experimentations in the field of Science. “The main objective of holding the workshop is to educate and train you (the students) to use the Foldscope and prompt you to create and innovate in the field of Sciences,” Prof. Zargar said.

