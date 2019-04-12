CUK holds plantation drive at Tulmulla campus

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As part of the ongoing plantation drive in different campuses of the university, the students of the Department of Physics and officials of Landscape division of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Thursday planted saplings at the Tulmulla campus of the varsity here.

In a statement Public Relations Officer of the CUK said HOD Physics Dr. Khalid Sultan, In charge landscapes, Dr. Lateef Khaliq, consultant Landscape division, Muhammad Ismail, faculty members were also present on the occasion. KNS