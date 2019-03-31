CUK holds lecture on ‘Discourses on Governance in Kashmir’

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Politics and Governance, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), conducted a special lecture on ‘Discourses on Governance in Kashmir’ by Dr. Ajaz Ashraf Wani, Sr. Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science University of Kashmir.

Dr. Khalid Wasim Hassan, Coordinator, Department of Politics & Governance, CUK, welcomed the guest while as Prof. Noor Ahmad Baba, former Deans Faculty of Social Science, CUK moderated the session. All the students, researchers and other faculty members participated in the event.

Dr. Ajaz Ashraf Wani argued that the discourse on the governance has changed over the course of time. He said that governance is contextual and varies as per the priorities of the State.

Prof. Baba concluded the session by saying that the “contemporary governance discourse is capitalist driven ideas” and stressed that as students “we need to be critical of the model that is proposed to us.”

Dr. Abhiruchi Ojha, Assistant Professor, presented the vote of thanks.