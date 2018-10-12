CUK holds boot camp

Srinagar, Oct 11
Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Start-up Jammu and Kashmir Yatra- a Government of India Initiative to promote Start-ups across India, organised a one-day boot camp/workshop at varsity’s Nowgam Campus-I, here on Thursday.
Faculty members, senior functionaries of the university and students from different departments were present during the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. N. A Nadeem, Dean School of Education and Director, Design Innovation Centre, hailed DSW and Start-UP J&K Yatra for organizing Boot Camp at the CUK. He said such kind of brain storming idea generation events should be organised in every educational institution across Kashmir in order to curb the already prevailing unemployment in the State. He said it is very important to create a conducive student-start up ecosystem at every educational institution. Prof. Nadeem said the Central University has already established a Design Innovation Centre (DIC) and other market related programmes. He said there is a need to create a target group of start-ups and work on those groups, facilitating them in the implementation stage of their innovative ideas.
Prof. Nadeem, on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir and Registrar, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nika, thanked the Start-up J&K Yatra Team.
Regional Coordinator of JKEDI Kashmir and Ladakh Arif Khan, in his address, deliberated about how to generate creative ideas and turn them into the start-ups. He mentioned many successful entrepreneurs, who have started their business by just identifying the problem in a society and turned those opportunities into a successful start-ups.
He said that to identify the problems and try to come up with the solutions is the only way to generate start up ideas. He said the JKEDI has helped many young entrepreneurs of the Valley, financially and technically.
Aakarshan, Ms Shivangi, and Gurmeet Malik from Start-up team gave in-depth details about start ups and explained at length the difference between small business and start up. The programme was followed by a brainstorming idea generation session in which students shared their ideas with resource persons.
As many as 160 students from the university registered for Startup JK Yatra programme and 20 ideas were shared out of which 10 were selected for the finale.
The programme proceedings were conducted by Dr. John Babu Koyye, Coordinator-innovations, DSW, while as the Dr. Zahoor Geelani, Deputy Director, DSW, proposed the vote of thanks.