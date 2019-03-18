CUK holds admission test for BA LLB

March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Central University of Kashmir (CUK) conducted the Central University of Kashmir Admission Test (CUKAT-2019) for admission to Integrated B A LLB Programme, on Sunday.

As many as 80 per cent of the candidates appeared in the entrance test that was conducted at Central University’s Green Campus in Ganderbal and S P College in Srinagar respectively.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka , Director Admissions/Controller of Examinations, Prof. Parveen Pandit took stock of the examination centres during their visit to Green Campus and S P College. They were satisfied with the conduct of the examination and hailed the staff for successfully holding the entrance test. Some of the CUK faculty members, senior functionaries, officers, their allied staff and observers were actively involved in the examination process which was hassle free, smooth and fair.

The whole process was appreciated by the parents of the students, who were accompanying their wards.