CUK holds 9th Academic Council meeting

Ganderbal, Dec 19:
The 9th meeting of the Academic Council (AC) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was held at the varsity’s designated Tulmulla campus here on Tuesday with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir in chair.
This is for the first time the university conducted the Academic Council meeting at Tulmulla campus after shifting its academic activities. The AC members congratulated the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir for making this happen and appreciated the university authorities for shifting the administration and few teaching departments to designated campus at Tulmulla and Old district hospital Ganderbal.
Addressing the Council members, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir expressed happiness for holding the Academic Council first time in the building, established at the designated campus. “The Pre Engineered Building (PEB) in which this meeting is being held and the department of Information Technology is functioning, belong to us and this a moment of joy for everyone,” Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said, adding the construction of other buildings for the shifting of all the teaching departments is in full swing. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the university will fulfill the commitment given to the earlier Government and Governor’s administration of shifting all the departments by March 2019.
Prof. Mehraj ud Din said the teaching departments of Zoology,
Biotechnology, Urdu and English have already been shifted and are operating from the renovated building of Old district hospital. He said the State government has supported the shifting of the university to Ganderbal and has already provided DIET building at Nunar (housing administrative staff), Old Physical Education College, and Old district hospital also having CMO building (now converted into girls’ hostel).
He said the students of all the departments have expressed their desire to shift to the permanent campus adding that those whose classes are functioning from Ganderbal are availing the transport facilities.
Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir said the university is constructing some classrooms in the Old Physical Education College and at district hospital, the cost of some which has been born by the corporates under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). About the construction of permanent structures at Tulmulla, he said the Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) expert appointed by MHRD has already submitted his report and has approved the construction of G 1 buildings at Tulmulla for which the tenders have already been issued.
Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the university would add more academic programmes once the space for the same is available and the programmes of Chemistry and Botany are in the offing.
The Council later discussed several issues pertaining to academic threadbare and took decisions. The Council approved establishment of Sufi Chair, implementation and execution of MHRD project under NIDI scheme, launching of one year diploma programmes under DIC and celebration of National Mathematics day was also approved.