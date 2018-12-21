CUK holds 20th Executive Council meeting

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 20:
The 20th meeting of the Executive Council of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was held at Nowgam-I academic block of the varsity with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir in chair.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the university despite facing huge challenges has started shifting teaching departments to Ganderbal. He said the department of Information Technology has taken the lead and it has been shifted to the newly constructed Pre Engineered Building (PEB) at the designated campus site at Tulmulla while as the departments of Zoology, Biotechnology, Urdu and English are now functioning from the renovated building of Old district hospital Ganderbal, which has been renamed as the Science block of the varsity. He said the university complied with the decisions taken in various meeting chaired by former Governor, Shri N N Vohra and former Chief Minister, Ms Mehbooba Mufti and shifted the administration to the DIET building at Nunar Ganderbal, CMO building at Old district Hospital and RUSA building inside the Old Physical Education College Ganderbal. “The university is constructing some classrooms in the Old Physical Education College and at district hospital Ganderbal, the cost of some which has been incurred by the well wishers under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and partly by the internal funds of the university,” he added.
Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said that till March, 2019, nearly 80 per cent of the teaching departments would be shifted to Ganderbal. About the construction process, he said the executing agencies have failed to adhere to the timeline regarding construction of Pre Engineered Buildings. Prof. Mir said the construction wing of the university has finished the construction of single storey building. He said the MHRD has constituted Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) whose one of the soil expert visited the designated site at Tulmulla to check its feasibility. “The expert has submitted his report and has approved the construction of G 1 building at Tulmulla for which the tenders have already been issued,” he said.
He said the university is marching ahead on the academic front and the examinations are always conducted on time, with results declared within the stipulated time. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said the departments have successfully organised several conferences, workshops, seminars and guest lectures and have also participated in several of them held by varsities in different States and countries.
The members took several decisions regarding adoption of UGC regulation, 2018, signing of tripartite MoU among MHRD, UGC and CUK, budget for the Financial year 2018-19, Annual Report and Annual Account (2017-2018), various construction works, establishment of Sufi Chair, implementation and execution of MHRD mega project under NIDI scheme, launching of library and information science programme and on other issues.
Central University of Jammu, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ashok Aima, (special invitee), Prof. Pushpesh Panth, Dr. Nisreen Ehtisham, (via skype), Dean School of Education, Prof. N A Nadeem, Dean School of Legal Studies, Dr. Sheikh Showkat, Head Department of Management Studies, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Controller of Examination, Prof. Parveen Pandit (special invitee), attended the meeting.
Registrar, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka presented the Executive Council agenda.